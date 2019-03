El nuevo campeón de ajedrez de Nueva York es un niño refugiado y sin hogar de 8 años

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @theotherchrislee / #VIIMentorProgram for @NYTimes. Tanitoluwa "Tani" Adewumi, who lives with his family in a shelter in New York City, went from chess novice to chess champion in little over a year. — Click on the link in our profile to read @nickkristof's piece about Tani and his family who fled Northern Nigeria in 2017 fearing Boko Haram. Since arriving in NYC, Tani began attending PS 116 where he was taught chess by a part-time chess teacher. A year later, he was crowned state champion, beating out peers from wealthy private schools that have coaches and resources that someone like Tani wouldn't have has access to. "Tani is a reminder that refugees enrich this nation — and that talent is universal, even if opportunity is not."