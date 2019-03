Miguel Ángel Silvestre y el emotivo mensaje a su papá en el Día del Padre

View this post on Instagram

My father gave his life for me. He allowed me to choose despite taking off from him. He gave me his sleep hours on more than one occasion. I remember one summer when I woke him up at 2am because my girlfriend had fallen in love with someone else and he gave me a walk on the beach until 7.35am when he, been a father, decided that it was time to rest and start over. He never asked me for anything in return despite having spent most of his money because my dream was to be a professional tennis player. All he wanted was for me to be happy and have the opportunities he had not had. I feel very fortunate to have had such a wonderful father. Today in the burial I discovered the impact of my father on a lot of people. He had great kindness. Yesterday my father, and the friend I called when it was time to share an emotion left Thanks Dad. Rest in peace.