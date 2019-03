Yanet García: ‘La chica del clima’ presume su retaguardia con tanguita y bikinazo que calientan Instagram

View this post on Instagram

This is 36! 🎉🙌🎈🎂 . Grateful for an amazing surprise this morning and for all the love I’ve received! . My father always taught me not to put too much emphasis on my age as he didn’t want how old or young I was to dictate my belief in my dreams. . I’m so grateful that I never let my age hold me back from any dream, but I’ve been in tears and emotional all day from so much love and abundance I feel. . Grateful for all of you and my mission is to continue to impact the world with my work and life. . Thank you! And #TeAmo!!! ❤️