Rihanna y el brillo dorado en todo su cuerpo con “Fenty Beauty”

La cantante lanza un nuevo producto cosmético a través de su marca y hace que el brillo en la piel tenga un nuevo significado
Por: Redacción

Rihanna no solo es una cantante reconocida en la industria del disco, ahora también es un icono en el mundo de la moda y los productos cosméticos. Con su marca Fenty Beauty la de Barbados ha conquistado con brillo y color a muchos adeptos que también han encontrado en el maquillaje un verdadero arte.

Hace unas horas la cantante presentó una extensión de su famoso #BODYLAVA, la cual ahora cuenta con tres nuevas presentaciones: #TROPHYWIFE, #BROWNSUGAR y #WHONEEDSCLOTHES. 

La cantante ha probado como la tonalidad más dorada se adapta a su piel, demostrando así que mantiene la tendencia de que su producto esté disponible para varios tipos de piel.

🌟SURPRISE🌟 Y'all ready to glow this summer?? @fentybeauty is bringing back that #BODYLAVA to keep y'all dripped from head to toe! 👉🏼 A brand new shimmering gold shade, #TROPHYWIFE is coming for the ultimate glow, and #BROWNSUGAR and #WHONEEDSCLOTHES are making a comeback. 👉🏼 Get ready to bathe your body in a glorious high-shine finish. 👉🏼 Available tomorrow, MARCH 21 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!

En los promocionales, como toda la marca de belleza de Rihanna, se puede ver cómo este nuevo cosmético es aplicable a todo tipo de piel, desde la tonalidad más morena, hasta la más clara.

🗣️🗣️ NOW SERVING @fentybeauty Body Lava in Who Needs Clothes?! This is the one ladies + gents!! living for this rose gold on deeper skin 😩😩🙌🏾🙌🏾

El #BODYLAVA también puede ser utilizado como iluminador e incluso brillo labial. Y según reportó la cantante a través de su cuentan en Instagram éste estará disponible a partir de la media noche de hoy.

Los productos de Rihanna incluso han convencido a otros youtubers y creadores de maquillaje como el famoso Jeffree Star. 

