Rihanna y el brillo dorado en todo su cuerpo con “Fenty Beauty”

Rihanna no solo es una cantante reconocida en la industria del disco, ahora también es un icono en el mundo de la moda y los productos cosméticos. Con su marca Fenty Beauty la de Barbados ha conquistado con brillo y color a muchos adeptos que también han encontrado en el maquillaje un verdadero arte.
Hace unas horas la cantante presentó una extensión de su famoso #BODYLAVA, la cual ahora cuenta con tres nuevas presentaciones: #TROPHYWIFE, #BROWNSUGAR y #WHONEEDSCLOTHES.
La cantante ha probado como la tonalidad más dorada se adapta a su piel, demostrando así que mantiene la tendencia de que su producto esté disponible para varios tipos de piel.
Back with that new DRIP! The return of @fentybeauty #BODYLAVA is coming in a new , yet signature, shade #TROPHYWIFE !!! 1 of 3 limited edition shades, including #WhoNeedsClothes and #BrownSugar … all available TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT, PST
@fentybeauty is bringing back that #BODYLAVA to keep y'all dripped from head to toe! A brand new shimmering gold shade, #TROPHYWIFE is coming for the ultimate glow, and #BROWNSUGAR and #WHONEEDSCLOTHES are making a comeback. Available tomorrow, MARCH 21 at fentybeauty.com
En los promocionales, como toda la marca de belleza de Rihanna, se puede ver cómo este nuevo cosmético es aplicable a todo tipo de piel, desde la tonalidad más morena, hasta la más clara.
NOW SERVING @fentybeauty Body Lava in Who Needs Clothes?! This is the one ladies + gents!! living for this rose gold on deeper skin
We're bringing back that #BODYLAVA to keep y'all dripped from head to toe! A brand new shimmering gold shade, #TROPHYWIFE is coming for the ultimate glow, and #BROWNSUGAR and #WHONEEDSCLOTHES are making a comeback. Get ready to bathe your body in a glorious high-shine finish. Available tomorrow, MARCH 21
El #BODYLAVA también puede ser utilizado como iluminador e incluso brillo labial. Y según reportó la cantante a través de su cuentan en Instagram éste estará disponible a partir de la media noche de hoy.
What do you think of this extra wet look??? Star of the show @fentybeauty #bodylava
Los productos de Rihanna incluso han convencido a otros youtubers y creadores de maquillaje como el famoso Jeffree Star.
