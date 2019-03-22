Rosie Rivera también se une a la moda de los leggins y sabe presumir su buena figura como Chiquis Rivera

La hermana de Jenni Rivera es predicadora, pero también es una mujer que sabe presumir su elegancia
Por: Redacción

Rosie Rivera es una mujer que ha cautivado a muchos usuarios de Instagram con sus mensajes positivos a través de la predicación. Pero no por esto pasa desapercibida su belleza física, la cual ella también muestra a través de vídeos e imágenes. Aunque estas no siempre son tan candentes como el resto de celebridades que pertenecen a su familia.

Hace unos minutos mostró una imagen en donde aparece sentada en unas escaleras en donde aparece con ropa deportiva. Junto a esta escribió: “No hay un elevador al excito, tienes que tomar las escalones”.

Previo a estas imágenes la predicadora ya ha mostrado su sentido de la moda, que suele ser entre conservador, hasta casual y elegante.

𝚂𝚑𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚘𝚗𝚎 ‘s̵ ̵s̵i̵s̵t̵e̵r̵ ̵d̵a̵u̵g̵h̵t̵e̵r̵ ̵a̵u̵n̵t̵ ̵w̵i̵f̵e̵ ̵m̵o̵t̵h̵e̵r̵.̵ ̵⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ She is someone _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚊 𝚎𝚜 l̵a̵ ̵m̵a̵d̵r̵e̵ ̵d̵e̵,̵ ̵l̵a̵ ̵h̵e̵r̵m̵a̵n̵a̵ ̵d̵e̵,̵ ̵l̵a̵ ̵h̵i̵j̵a̵ ̵d̵e̵ 𝚊𝚕𝚐𝚞𝚒𝚎𝚗. Ella es alguien. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness

Algo que al parecer tiene en común con Chiquis Rivera, además de su gusto por la moda, es el uso del color rosado en sus distintos tonos y accesorios.

Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away for the safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Dentro de veinte años, te sentirás más decepcionada por las cosas que no hiciste que por las que hiciste, así que abandona los bolos, navega lejos del puerto seguro, atrapa los vientos alisios en tus velas. Explora. Sueña. Descubre. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr

If you hear a voice within you say “you cannot paint,” then by all means paint and that voice will be silenced. – Vincent Van Gogh ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Si escuchas una voz dentro de ti que dice "no puedes pintar", entonces por supuesto pinta y esa voz será silenciada. – Vincent Van Gogh⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness #fe #love #amor

Chiquis Rivera también sabe seducir a sus fanáticos con la sensualidad del color rosado.

