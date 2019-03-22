Rosie Rivera también se une a la moda de los leggins y sabe presumir su buena figura como Chiquis Rivera

Rosie Rivera es una mujer que ha cautivado a muchos usuarios de Instagram con sus mensajes positivos a través de la predicación. Pero no por esto pasa desapercibida su belleza física, la cual ella también muestra a través de vídeos e imágenes. Aunque estas no siempre son tan candentes como el resto de celebridades que pertenecen a su familia.
Hace unos minutos mostró una imagen en donde aparece sentada en unas escaleras en donde aparece con ropa deportiva. Junto a esta escribió: “No hay un elevador al excito, tienes que tomar las escalones”.
There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ No hay un elevador al excito, tienes que tomar las escalones. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness
Previo a estas imágenes la predicadora ya ha mostrado su sentido de la moda, que suele ser entre conservador, hasta casual y elegante.
The injustices of life steal parts of you … and although it was not your fault, it is your responsibility to take them back. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Take back your peace. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Take back your dignity. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Take back your power. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Are you willing? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #takeyourpowerback #love #faith #selfcare #selflove #peace #author #books #2019
𝚂𝚑𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚘𝚗𝚎 ‘s̵ ̵s̵i̵s̵t̵e̵r̵ ̵d̵a̵u̵g̵h̵t̵e̵r̵ ̵a̵u̵n̵t̵ ̵w̵i̵f̵e̵ ̵m̵o̵t̵h̵e̵r̵.̵ ̵⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ She is someone _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚊 𝚎𝚜 l̵a̵ ̵m̵a̵d̵r̵e̵ ̵d̵e̵,̵ ̵l̵a̵ ̵h̵e̵r̵m̵a̵n̵a̵ ̵d̵e̵,̵ ̵l̵a̵ ̵h̵i̵j̵a̵ ̵d̵e̵ 𝚊𝚕𝚐𝚞𝚒𝚎𝚗. Ella es alguien. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness
Algo que al parecer tiene en común con Chiquis Rivera, además de su gusto por la moda, es el uso del color rosado en sus distintos tonos y accesorios.
Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. – Albert Einstein ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get 15% off by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Using Promo code: rosierivera⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Www.jenniriverafashion.com⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness #women #fashion #blogger
Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away for the safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Dentro de veinte años, te sentirás más decepcionada por las cosas que no hiciste que por las que hiciste, así que abandona los bolos, navega lejos del puerto seguro, atrapa los vientos alisios en tus velas. Explora. Sueña. Descubre. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr
If you hear a voice within you say “you cannot paint,” then by all means paint and that voice will be silenced. – Vincent Van Gogh ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Si escuchas una voz dentro de ti que dice "no puedes pintar", entonces por supuesto pinta y esa voz será silenciada. – Vincent Van Gogh⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness #fe #love #amor
A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new. – Albert Einstein ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ___________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Una persona que nunca cometió un error nunca probó nada nuevo. – Albert Einstein⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #2019 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightloss #fitness
As the youngest in the Rivera family, I always knew I’d be with my mother til her last days. Thank God Abel and my mom get along, but living with in laws can still bring strain on a marriage. Listen to our podcast #thepowerofus as Abel and I discuss what it has been like to live with my family and how we deal with it. #marriage #love #relationships #inlaws #podcast #thepowerofus #us #God #radio
Chiquis Rivera también sabe seducir a sus fanáticos con la sensualidad del color rosado.
Starting my #SundayFunDay like…🤗💜 LADIES, you NEED to tell your MAN about @manscaped! You won’t regret it! Their products smell BOMB!! Your man will love it, and so will you. 😉🥰 Use CODE: CHIQUIS20 to get 20% OFF #Manscaped + Free Shipping + A Free Gift! 🤗👌🏻GO TO 👉🏻www.Manscaped.com! 👈🏻 #MensGrooming #MensGroomingProducts #Sunday #Ladies #Gentlemen
The best gift you can give a stranger who is in a bad mood on a rainy day, is a smile! 🙃💖 ————————————————— El mejor regalo que le puedes dar a un desconocido que anda de malas en un día lluvioso, es una sonrisa! 🙃💖 ————————————————- #OOTD Coat: @freepeople T-shirt: “Beautiful Minds Inspire Others” @jaylas_creations Boots & Scarf: @gucci Bag: @katespadeny Umbrella & Lippie: “Fierce” @beflawlessskin 💋 #FashionbyChiquis
Not everyone is worthy of knowing what you’re thinking, planning and deciding. #MoveQuietly #SilenceIsGolden 💖 ————————————————— No todos son dignos de saber lo que estás pensando, planificando, y decidiendo! #MueveEnSilencio #ElSilencioValeOro 💖 ————————————————— 🎩 Hat: @keithandjames @ontheedgeshowroom @burgerrock I LOVE IT!! In love!!! #ThankYou🤗😍💖👌🏻 💄 Lippie: @beflawlessskin “PINK PRINT” + “Bee YOU” -65% OFF NOW 👉🏻 www.BeFlawlessSkin.com #BeFlawlessSkin
