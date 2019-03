Modelo Liziane Gutierrez muestra fotos de su rostro tras infección por inyectarse bótox

View this post on Instagram

After I hid myself for a week just getting out of my house to go to the hospital or my dermatologist I decided to talk about what happened to me with @tmz_tv to serve as a warning to you ladies out there. Please respect the limits of your body!!! Let’s go back to May 2018 when I was stupid and YES, I put myself in a dangerous situation (if you don’t know what happened just google it) but after that, I didn’t do ANY type of procedure in my face or my body. Two weeks ago I decided to do some Botox and to add a little bit of fillers on my cheeks and lips. This is how my nightmare started, my face is getting better but still not 100%, I’m still taking corticoids and I’m still doing fillers removals twice a week, so one more time, be careful, read my interview for TMZ and AGAIN: respect the limits of your body. Love you all 😘 #respectyourself #respectyourbody #beyou