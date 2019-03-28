Nikki Bella: la belleza de 35 años que se retira de la WWE por ser “demasiado vieja”

Nikki Bella ha decidido abandonar el ring. Con 35 años, la ex de John Cena dijo sentirse “vieja” por lo que emprenderá un nuevo rumbo profesional.
“Siento que estoy demasiado vieja para este viaje. El viaje ha sido muy duro… realmente duro. Entonces me he preguntado por qué lo estoy haciendo… y no me siento bien”, expresó en el reality ‘Total Divas’.
Nikki peleó la última ocasión en octubre de 2018 frente a Ronda Rousey, en uno de los eventos más mediáticos en la historia de la lucha femenil profesional.
Junto a su hermana Brie Bella, formó una dupla histórica a la que se le extraña en la WWE.
Después de romper su compromiso con John Cena, se le ha visto con el famoso bailarín Artem Chigvintsev.
Another Happy International Women’s Day to my ultimate besties! I have been the luckiest girl to have such a strong, caring, beautiful, brave, outgoing, empowering, there for you whenever you need it hardcore group of girlfriends for almost two decades. Even my sister and cousin (who has always been our triplet) are my besties too. All these women are always there when I need them. To smile, laugh, give me advice, let me talk their ears off or even being that shoulder to cry on. Being at WWE for over a decade I have made some amazing besties as well. There’s nothing like coworkers or glam artists turning into good friends that care so much! All these women have extremely big hearts. What makes all friendships so strong is having the same values and constantly helping each other be the best version of ourselves! Happy International Women’s Day Girlies!! I love you like family! Love all your kids! And love all your big beautiful loving hearts! 💛 #internationalwomensday #womenempoweringwomen #strongwomen #repost #love #happiness #besties
La actuación sería uno de los posibles retos que encararía Nikki.