Tortura y rapa a su esposa por negarse a bailar con sus amigos

Took notice and chkd – my office was informed by SHO PS Kahna Lahore: Police has registered FIR and arrested both accused & booked under sections 337-v and 506. Medical report of the woman is awaited. One of the arrested is Faisal her husband pic.twitter.com/M3yMN4wlUU

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 27, 2019