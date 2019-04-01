¿De qué sirve tener un superauto si no lo puedes presumir en Instagram?
A diario, miles de usuarios publican cientos de vehículos en Instagram, la red social de fotografías más usada. Esto debido a que existen comunidades que aprecian observar y dar likes a los vehículos de otros usuarios, los cuales brillan coloridamente en sus posts.
Simplemente el #supercar (superauto) tiene más de 11,000,000 de imágenes en su segmento, además de que cada modelo y marca de auto tienen su propio hashtag que recibe posts de todas partes del mundo cada segundo que pasa.
Sin embargo, los autos lujosos no son los únicos que abarcan las listas de popularidad en esta red social, ya que según un estudio reciente por parte de Veygo, los autos sedán de precio modesto también tienen su audiencia e incluso se encuentran en la lista de los autos más “intagrameados”.
Este mismo estudio indagó en los autos con más popularidad en la plataforma, y colocó en un rango los 30 autos más fotogénicos del sitio, utilizando como metodología los siguientes criterios:
- “Para cada vehículo, observamos los dos hashtags más populares y los combinamos para alcanzar el número total de menciones del hashtag”.
- “Observamos solo los modelos que todavía están actualmente en producción y combinamos los dos hashtags más populares para alcanzar el número total de menciones de hashtag”.
- “Ciertos hashtags tuvieron que ser excluidos debido a que tenían múltiples significados que dieron resultados conflictivos, como #golf”.
Estos son los 15 autos más populares en Instagram
15 – Mini Cooper
14 – Lamborghini Huracan
13 – Chevrolet Silverado
12 – Subaru Impreza
11 – BMW M5
10 – Audi R8
9 – Lamborghini Aventador
8 – BMW M4
7 – Chevrolet Corvette
6 – Chevrolet Camaro
5 – Jeep Wrangler
4 – BMW M3
3 – Nissan GT-R
2 – Honda Civic
