Las 10 mejores cuentas de autos en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

The Ferrari LaFerrari – so good they named it twice – is a hyper hybrid with a KERS-style battery pack borrowed from the world of F1. Total output? 950bhp and 663lb ft of torque. Top speed? 217mph. 0-62mph? 2.4 seconds. Because that’s what happens when you give a 6.3-litre V12 an electric shock. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 @joeyworld451