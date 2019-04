Jailyne Ojeda muestra la sensualidad de sus curvas con leggins bien pegaditos

View this post on Instagram

Friends come and go, lovers come and go, friendships aren’t always real… relationships aren’t always healthy but, the bond and love between you and your family will always be unbreakable. When you’re sick, when you’re broken, when you feel like you’re lost in the world and have no way out of the deep hole, they’re always there to give you a hand and put you back on your feet. My happiness and the most important thing in the world for me will always be to make my family happy and to support them in every way I can. They’ve always been my motivation and with out them I wouldn’t be on this earth 🙏🏻 -words from the heart ♥️