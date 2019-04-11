KFC presenta a un Coronel Sanders con una imagen mucho más sexy

La cadena de restaurantes de pollo frito ha decidido darle una nueva imagen a su famoso fundador, el Coronel Sanders, convirtiéndolo en un hombre un poco más joven, en buena forma y más sexy.
I may be a restaurant mogul and international inspiration, but I’m still just a kid who loves being in the kitchen. #humble It’s important never to lose sight of the things that make you who you are. For me, it’s being in the kitchen and making amazing fried chicken. That’s what got me here, and I never want to lose that young and hungry Colonel who spent all his time perfecting fried chicken. I’m still that kid who straps on an apron and makes fried chicken. And I’ll never lose that part of me. Never lose the things that make you who you are. This is part of my #secretrecipeforsuccess. #candid #candidkitchen #colonelskitchen #humble #friedchicken #advice #success #entrepreneur #behindthecurtain #keys #respect #inspiration #positive #positivethoughts #artistatwork #majorkey #cookingram #cooking
Aunque este personaje se ve asombrosamente real, debes saber que es totalmente generado por computadora. El nuevo coronel pretende llevar el estilo de vida de un influencer, por lo que puedes ver varias fotos de él posando y disfrutando de las cosas buenas de la vida.
Feeling so connected to nature by being on this horse in Kentucky. You have to find things that connect you. Whether it’s to other people or a place or another spirit like a horse. You always have to find the connection. Connection is a big part of the #secretrecipeforsucccess. Also, I need your help naming this horse. Give me some suggestions in the comments for this horse spirit. #secretrecipeforsuccess #horse #aspiretobeonahorse #aspiretomore #aspirational #friedchicken #advice #success #entrepreneur #behindthecurtain #keys #respect #inspiration #positive #positivethoughts #artistatwork #horsesofig #friedchickenfam #horsepower
Incluso, en algunas imágenes se puede ver, feliz, al lado de su novia, la cual también está generada completamente por computadora.
#latergram to that time I met up with @dagny.gram. Just a couple of virtual influencers doing our thing. Always do your thing. That’s part of my #secretrecipeforsuccess #smize #virtualmodel #modellife #aspirational #friedchicken #advice #success #entrepreneur #behindthecurtain #keys #respect #inspiration #positive #positivethoughts #artistatwork
Obviamente, este nuevo coronel es una parodia que KFC hace de los influencers que actualmente pululan por internet; y la empresa pretende que su nuevo personaje aparezca haciendo campaña con otras marcas, como Dr Pepper, Old Spice y TurboTax.
#ad Another big meeting with the best people in the business and the best drink in the business, @DrPepper. I always surround myself with the best people so I can figure out and overcome challenges. Like how to engage with millennials. Did you know they like experiences more than ownership? What a world. When we uncover important new facts with our research, there’s no problem my team and I can’t overcome. Especially when we have ice-cold Dr Pepper to keep us going. Always surround yourself with the best people. That’s a huge part of the #secretrecipeforsuccess. #boardmeeting #business #grinding #meeting #friedchicken #friedchickentattoo #drpepper #imapepper #advice #success #entrepeneur #behindthecurtain #keys #respect #inspiration #positive #positivethoughts #artistatwork #virtualcolonel
Aunque a muchos les pueda parecer extraña esta nueva campaña de publicidad de KFC, la verdad es que va muy acorde al tono que la compañía usa para promocionarse. Cabe señalar que, en el pasado, el coronel ha sido interpretado por una buena variedad de actores, como Jim Gaffigan, Reba McEntire, Rob Lowe, Billy Zane, Ray Liotta, Norm Macdonald ¡y hasta RoboCop!
El nuevo coronel Sanders estará apareciendo en el perfil de Instagram de KFC hasta el día 22 de abril.
