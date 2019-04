Líder juvenil arrestado por agresión sexual de menores de edad

Santa Ana PD arrested a church youth leader, 22yo Jesse Francisco Hernandez Perez, from Iglesias De Restauración church for sexual assault of two minors. Police say he sexually assaulted a 11yo female victim in a bathroom during a church service @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/4XZJ7oULMM

— Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) April 10, 2019