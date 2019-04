Famosas que han demostrado que nunca es tarde para tener hijos

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes in life you meet the most wonderful people in the world, the people that teach you the greatest life lessons, respect you beyond measure and who love you for just you. For me that person is my beautiful daughter. As she turns 11 today, I could not be more proud of her. She has changed my life in so many wonderful ways and I can’t wait to see how she changes the world! Happy Birthday Nahla Boo! ❤️