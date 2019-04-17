Jenna Jameson: impacta el cambio físico de la reina del porno de los 90

View this post on Instagram

Now that my three stepsons are here for the next few months, it’s so important I focus and keep on track. Preparing meals for kids while avoiding excessive carbs isn’t easy. So I make sure I make meals that we all can enjoy together, while the carbs are easily subtracted for me! I love making spaghetti bolognese for them, and I just eat mine with zucchini noodles! Also I will roast chicken or brisket with potatoes and I’ll forgo the spuds. Moral of this post is, being a #keto mom is quite doable! Make sure you keep up with my stories to see my amazing boys from Israel 🇮🇱 #beforeandafterweightloss #momlife #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #ketotransformation #ketodiet #ketosis #intermittentfasting #ketomom