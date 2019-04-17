ÚLTIMA HORA
Yalitza Aparicio y AMLO son los únicos mexicanos entre las 100 personas más influyentes de la revista Time

La actriz nominada al Óscar sigue haciendo historia, pese a todos los comentarios racistas y desprecios que ha recibido de sus propios compatriotas
Yalitza Aparicio y AMLO son los únicos mexicanos entre las 100 personas más influyentes de la revista Time
Yaliza Aparicio y el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La revista Time anualmente realiza un listado con el nombre de las personas más influyentes y en esta ocasión el nombre de la mexicana Yalitza Aparecio forma parte de la misma y junto a ella están otros grandes como Dwyane The Rock Johnson; el director de cine, Spike Lee; y cantantes como Lady Gaga y Taylor Swift. El deportista Mohamed Salah y Nancy Pelosi también integran el listado. 

Pero también es importante señalar y destacar que en el famoso listado solo aparecen dos mexicanos, y junto a la nominada al Óscar también está el presiente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador -AMLO-.

A continuación les compartimos algunos de las portadas de la revista Time en donde aparecen destacados los rostros de los antes mencionados.

