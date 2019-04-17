Yalitza Aparicio y AMLO son los únicos mexicanos entre las 100 personas más influyentes de la revista Time

La revista Time anualmente realiza un listado con el nombre de las personas más influyentes y en esta ocasión el nombre de la mexicana Yalitza Aparecio forma parte de la misma y junto a ella están otros grandes como Dwyane The Rock Johnson; el director de cine, Spike Lee; y cantantes como Lady Gaga y Taylor Swift. El deportista Mohamed Salah y Nancy Pelosi también integran el listado.
Pero también es importante señalar y destacar que en el famoso listado solo aparecen dos mexicanos, y junto a la nominada al Óscar también está el presiente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador -AMLO-.
A continuación les compartimos algunos de las portadas de la revista Time en donde aparecen destacados los rostros de los antes mencionados.
View this post on Instagram
@speakerpelosi is one of the 100 most influential people of 2019. "Nancy Pelosi is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman," writes @hillaryclinton. See the full #TIME100 list at the link in bio, and swipe for a video interview with Pelosi. Photograph by @paridukovic for TIME. Video by @spencerbakalar, @francescatrianni and @ggarciapardo
View this post on Instagram
Dwayne Johnson (@therock) is one of the 100 most influential people of 2019. "He is the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," writes @gal_gadot. See the full #TIME100 list at the link in bio, and swipe for a video interview with Johnson. Photograph by @paridukovic for TIME. Video by @fancybethany and @spencerbakalar
View this post on Instagram
@taylorswift is one of the 100 most influential people of 2019. "The magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible)," writes @shawnmendes, "but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her." See the full #TIME100 list at the link in bio. Photograph by @paridukovic for TIME
De infarto: Las hijas de Jacky Bracamontes nadan con tiburones