Mujeres se contagian de VIH por “facial vampiro”

【That's why we said no to PRP/ Vampire Facial】😱😱😱 Two customers have been infected with HIV after getting injection-based “Vampire Facials” there. 报道显示两位爱美人士,做完PRP/ Vampire Facial 后被诊断患上爱滋病。 #hivpositive #hivfacial #prptreatment #vampirefacial #plaletrichplasma #aestheticskingroup