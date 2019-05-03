Conoce a Cheslie Kryst, la nueva Miss USA con mucha candela y sensualidad

View this post on Instagram

The Miss USA Preliminary Competition was last night and I still can’t believe it actually happened!! HUGE thank you to @shopmckenziejades for sponsoring my gown! I wanted something simple and elegant and @sherrihill delivered! • • • • • #repost @shopmckenziejades ・・・ CHESLIE👑 If anyone would have seen me watch @chesliekryst @missncteenusa compete in the #MissUSA preliminary competition last night, you would have witnessed a complete sob fest!! Seeing her on that stage brought me to tears because I couldn’t think of a more deserving woman. She achieves every single goal she sets for herself because she is persistent, yet remains 100% true to who she is. I have always admired that quality about her. She truly is the definition of beauty and brains. Ches, I’m so proud of you!!! You’ve got this. Love you sis!! ❤️❤️❤️ #shopmckenziejades #jadegirl #sherrihillcouture #sherrihill #missusa #missncusa #rpmproductions #roadtomissusa #pageant #racetothecrown #kenzieskweens #whitedress #pageantdress #beautyandbrains #confidentlybeautiful #sponsor