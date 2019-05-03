Conoce a Cheslie Kryst, la nueva Miss USA con mucha candela y sensualidad

Cheslie Kryst, representando al estado de Carolina del Norte, se convirtió en la nueva Miss Estados Unidos. Su abundante cabellera china, su largas e interminables piernas y hermosa sonrisa son algunos de los atributos físicos que los jueces tomaron en cuenta para nombrarla ganadora del certamen.
Pero el físico no lo es todo y Cheslie demostró que es una mujer integral: A sus 28 años es una abogada que representa a presidiarios de manera gratuita, en una gran demostración de conciencia social y vocación profesional.
The Miss USA Preliminary Competition was last night and I still can’t believe it actually happened!! HUGE thank you to @shopmckenziejades for sponsoring my gown! I wanted something simple and elegant and @sherrihill delivered! • • • • • #repost @shopmckenziejades ・・・ CHESLIE👑 If anyone would have seen me watch @chesliekryst @missncteenusa compete in the #MissUSA preliminary competition last night, you would have witnessed a complete sob fest!! Seeing her on that stage brought me to tears because I couldn’t think of a more deserving woman. She achieves every single goal she sets for herself because she is persistent, yet remains 100% true to who she is. I have always admired that quality about her. She truly is the definition of beauty and brains. Ches, I’m so proud of you!!! You’ve got this. Love you sis!! ❤️❤️❤️ #shopmckenziejades #jadegirl #sherrihillcouture #sherrihill #missusa #missncusa #rpmproductions #roadtomissusa #pageant #racetothecrown #kenzieskweens #whitedress #pageantdress #beautyandbrains #confidentlybeautiful #sponsor
“La mía es la primera generación que tiene esa mentalidad progresista que incluye la inclusión, la diversidad, la fuerza y a las mujeres empoderadas. Espero seguir progresando en mi generación”, dijo Kryst durante el certamen celebrado por primera vez en Reno, Nevada.
So, this happened!!! God deserves all the thanks and praise for this incredible and life-changing moment. Last night was so surreal that I keep waiting to wake up. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, thanks to my friends and family who flew all the way to #RenoTahoe just to be there for me, and thanks to everyone who has sent me a text, DM, Facebook message, email, or called me. It is a blessing to have so much support from you all and I promise I’ll do my level best to respond to each one of you. Also, a huge thanks to my @sherrihill gown sponsor @shopmckenziejades and thanks to @stefaniesomers for my gorgeous earrings. I’m on my way to New York now to move into my new apartment and I couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful. I’m Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst. Please continue to follow my journey on my personal page @chesliekryst and on my @missusa account!!
Alejandra González, representante del estado de Nuevo México, fue designada primera dama de honor; mientras que Triana Browne de Oklahoma quedó como segunda dama de honor.
Boarding my flight to land back in good ol’ Tulsa, Oklahoma in a just a couple hours and with a full heart! 2nd runner-up at Miss USA is something I will cherish forever and I am extremely grateful for every single person who helped me along the way. I would not have been able to do it without you. I keep replaying the moments over and over. Literally bringing myself to tears because I’m filled with so much joy. I was living out so many childhood dreams with BOTH of my parents watching in the audience. To see them crying, nervous, and proud is an indescribable feeling. I may not have left with the crown, but I left with friends, memories, and more courage than ever before. From dancing on stage with @tpain , to advancing into the top 15 then being the final 3 standing, I can’t help but thank God. Thank you for your support, your encouraging messages, and your kind notes on Instagram! I wish I could respond to you all! To our new @missusa , my twin, my track sister, and beautiful curly haired queen @chesliekryst , I am ecstatic for you! I can’t wait to follow your journey this year and see you positively impact the lives of so many. You are the epitome of what a Miss USA encompasses with truly a kind heart! Now go rock it at Miss Universe! Oklahoma I love ya and see you soon! 💕💫 #ChickasawProud #RenoTahoe
