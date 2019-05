Becky G muestra su belleza a todo color

View this post on Instagram

LBD and Fee Fi Fo lux lipsticks available now on colourpop.com!! To celebrate, I signed a few lipsticks for the orders and we’re doing 20% off the #Salvaje collection til Sunday 4/7 💋 Had so much fun creating these new shades with my @colourpopcosmetics family! The colors, names and packaging all turned out so amazing. Hope you guys love them too 🧡 #BeckyGxColourPop