Mataron a turista en México y un mes después usan su tarjeta de crédito en Estados Unidos

Last year a young California man was killed while on vacation in Mexico and the victim’s credit card was used here in OKC. We need help ID'ing the man in these photos; seen driving a silver SUV. If you know who he is please contact Crime Stoppers! (Case #19-0028862). pic.twitter.com/Yc2Z2j5cAl

— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 3, 2019