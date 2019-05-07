Conoce el traje de hongos ‘eco-friendly’ con el que fue enterrado Luke Perry

El fallecido actor Luke Perry fue enterrado en un “traje de hongos”, muy ‘eco-friendly’, según reveló su propia hija, Sophie Perry.
La hija del histrión compartió en Instagram que los hongos tienen un nuevo significado para ella, al tiempo que destacó la opción distinta y sustentable que eligió su padre para su descanso eterno.
💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.
“Ninguna explicación que pueda dar hará justicia a lo fantástico que es el entierro en un traje de hongos, pero es básicamente una opción de entierro ecológica a través de los hongos“, publicó Sophie desde la Reserva Natural de Armstrong Redwoods State, en el estado de California y agregó:
“Mi padre lo descubrió y estaba más entusiasmado de lo que nunca lo había visto. Fue enterrado en uno de esos trajes, uno de sus últimos deseos. Son realmente una cosa bella para este bello planeta, y quiero compartirlo con todos ustedes”.
Throwback to former MAK Center Artist-in-Residence Jae Rhim Lee’s work in Final Projects: Group XXXII, on the solemn occasion of actor Luke Perry’s daughter revealing that he was buried in an Infinity Burial Suit. The mushroom burial suit was created by Lee and shown at the Schindler House in 2011. . “My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.” -Sophie Perry . Jae Rhim Lee’s ‘The Infinity Burial Project,’ “a modest proposal for an alternative postmortem option which promotes and facilitates the process of corpse decomposition and toxin remediation,” expanded Lee’s work from art, into both the environmental technology and funerary industries. The project featured the training of existing edible mushrooms to decompose and remediate toxins in human tissue and explored the relationship between death, denial and environmental degradation in our postmortem practices. . #mushroomsuit #InfinityBurialProject #JaeRhimLee #Coeio #biomix #LukePerry #MAKCenter #TEDTalks
El ‘traje de entierro infinito’ que usó el actor de la serie Beverly Hills 90210 fue creado por Jae Rhim Lee, fundadora de Coeio, una empresa californiana de entierros ecológicos.
I was reading an article this morning about a mushroom burial suit that Luke Perry was buried in. The suit is made from organic cotton and mushrooms which help the body return to the earth, clean toxins in the body and soil, and deliver nutrients to plants. I've always been interested in a burial that is not bad for our planet like traditional coffins and cemeteries are. Very interesting option to consider. They are even working on suits for your pets. #greenburial #coeio #mushroomburialsuit #gogreen #goodforourplanet
De acuerdo con su portal web, cada traje cuesta mil 500 dólares; también existe un modelo para vestir mascotas en su última morada. Coeio se compromete a plantar dos árboles por cada traje que comercializa.
