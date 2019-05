Un oso negro estuvo colgado en un árbol por horas al frente de una casa en Valencia

#Bear in a tree in #Valencia in the middle of a residential area at Laguna Ct in Valencia. Fish & Game has asked residents to stay inside to allow the bear to leave on its own. SCV Sheriff is monitoring the situation and has deputies in the area for public safety. @SCVSHERIFF pic.twitter.com/9GM9QrAeZ4

— 𝐓𝐰𝐨𝟖𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 (@Two8NineMedia) May 8, 2019