Dia de las Madres: El mejor auto para mamá este 2019

A couple months ago, we turned in the Wifey’s Ford Flex SEL & snatched up a Limited Model. This one has the AWD & 3.5L Twin Turbo V6. Color is called Burgundy Velvet Metallic. It’s gorgeous when the sun hits it. – – The last one we had we didn’t play around with much because financially we were super strapped & my business was just getting off the ground. But we loved the space & style of the vehicle. And we just never really “got into” it with the smaller motor. But this one we wanted to have a tiny bit of fun. – – We’ve already ditched the factory air box for a K&N CAI unit. Deleted the mufflers & swapped to a nice double wall Magnaflow tip. So now we’ve got some nice turbo sounds. – – We got rid of the minivan ride height with a set of H&R lowering springs to drop the center of gravity by 1.5”. – – Neil & Josh @cgsvinyl took care of some things for us: Smoked headlight corner lenses, rear ford emblem blackout, & SunTek Ultra PPF on the Bumper, headlights, grille, mirrors, rear bumper, & all pillars. – – Shane & Josh @tint_one_bham_ hooked up the tint with Xpel Prime XR 20% on the front two roll ups & 50% on the windshield. – – The homie Smurph @smurphthedirtywizard Perfectly smoked the tail lights to get rid of the obnoxious red & chrome, to better blend in aesthetically with the tail end. And I debadged the tailgate. – – I’m currently trying to find a pair of 20mm Wheel spacers to get the rear wheels pushed out a tiny bit. I also still have to remove the wheels to get them ceramic coated & paint the calipers. And then of course Polish & ceramic coat the vehicle. But after a quick bath today, figured I’d snap a few photos & share. – – Hope everyone’s having a great weekend! 👊🏼😎🍻 #FordFlex #WagonLife