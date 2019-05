Su hermana de 14 años le hizo el vestido para el baile de graduación, lo que sucedió después es un milagro

View this post on Instagram

My 14 year old daughter tells people that she wants to design doll clothes when she grows up. People look at her funny because it seems like an odd career choice. But I know my child, she'll design doll clothes and she's going to be great at it. She told us she was going to create her sisters prom dress and I looked at her funny! That's a major event. I even saved money to the side, for just in case. And then I decided to have faith in her ability and used the money for something else. The video highlights the journey. Have faith in your ability! Don't let anyone dictate the outcome of your journey and destiny because it sounds odd to them. Dress: Courtney Lewis (with help from @syreetacfashion) Make Up: @tattedupmommy Hair: @1stladydw_ 📸: @eitb_blog