VIDEO: Empleada de Taco Bell es despedida por hacer insultos anti-musulmanes

Around 1am after a busy day at work & not being able to eat from a long day of fasting for #Ramadan, I went to @tacobell to buy some food for suhoor (pre-dawn meal/breakfast) but, ended up having a 25 minute debate with this worker who insisted ALL Muslims are terrorists. #STL pic.twitter.com/ChV98eTMYl

— Tarek (@arab_lovin245) May 14, 2019