Las fotos nunca antes vistas de la boda de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.