Novia de Luis Miguel presume en bikini lo flexible que es

La guapa Mollie Hannah Gould es casi 30 años menor que Luis Miguel
Novia de Luis Miguel presume en bikini lo flexible que es
Mollie Hannah Gould.
Foto: Captura de Instagram
Por: Redacción

Mollie Hannah Gould, la novia de Luis Miguel, demostró que está en gran forma y goza de una gran flexibilidad para practicar yoga.

Mollie presumió cuatro fotografías en la que fue captada realizando algunos pasos de danza y posturas de yoga, todas ellas realizadas mientras vestía un sexy bikini negro. Ella se autodefine como una bailarina, modelo y artista.

Con casi 30 años menos que ‘Luismi’, su noviazgo comenzó envuelto en la polémica por la gran diferencia de edades; incluso, la modelo es menor que Michelle Salas, la hija mayor de ‘El Sol’.

View this post on Instagram

Increíble noche Guatemala! #LuisMiguelTour2019

A post shared by Luis Miguel (@lmxlm) on

Roberto Palazuelos publica foto con ‘Luis Miguel’ de joven

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?