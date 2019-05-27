Novia de Luis Miguel presume en bikini lo flexible que es

Mollie Hannah Gould, la novia de Luis Miguel, demostró que está en gran forma y goza de una gran flexibilidad para practicar yoga.
View this post on Instagram
Sending the most beautiful energy to all my amazing followers!!!!! I’m the worst at posting because I love spending life in the moment and try not to be on my phone because life can pass you by if you don’t open your eyes and live in the present!! Life is so amazing everyday and I’m so thankful for all the many blessings life has given me and continues each and everyday!!! Smile everyday #smile Laugh everyday #laugh Love everyday #love 🔐 #sendinggoodvibes #foreveramollie #dancer #model #artist #travellover #liveinthemoment #positivity
Mollie presumió cuatro fotografías en la que fue captada realizando algunos pasos de danza y posturas de yoga, todas ellas realizadas mientras vestía un sexy bikini negro. Ella se autodefine como una bailarina, modelo y artista.
Con casi 30 años menos que ‘Luismi’, su noviazgo comenzó envuelto en la polémica por la gran diferencia de edades; incluso, la modelo es menor que Michelle Salas, la hija mayor de ‘El Sol’.