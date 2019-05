Pastor da “agua curativa” a fieles; en realidad era dióxido de cloro

American pastor Robert Baldwin is feeding over 50,000 Ugandans with chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach which he calls a “miracle cure” for cancer, HIV/Aids, malaria etc.

The pastor uses 1,200 clerics to administer the “miracle cure” to about 50 congregants every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/f4KRlClk9x

