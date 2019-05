The Rock bromea con Eiza González sobre su nuevo tatuaje

View this post on Instagram

His name is BRIXTON. He’s bullet proof, super human and the baddest bad guy the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. He’s also the SECOND Sexiest Man Alive, behind me of course 😉 Big respect to my brother @idriselba for committing, getting in tremendous shape and bringin’ it in our movie. A pleasure throwin’ hands and bangin’ with this dude on screen. #BRIXTON #TheBlackSuperman HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND 🌍