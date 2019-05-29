Foto: El nuevo desnudo de Sarah Hyland sorprende en Instagram

La joven actriz Sarah Hyland apareció en Instagram totalmente desnuda. La protagonista de la serie cómica “Modern Family” junto a Sofía Vergara aparece adentro de una bañera acompañada solo por una revista y un par de piedras.
La estampa ha servido para promocionar el producto Olay.
Guess what arrived in the mail today?? I finally get to take a bath with my crystals and the incredible waterproof bath book that I partnered with @Olay to produce for the #SkinTransformed shoot! **JUST ADD WATER!** 😂 This bath book captures my #SkinTransformed story and how amazing my skin looked after the #OlayBodyWashChallenge. It will be my daily reminder to pause and take time for myself even though I’m done with the challenge. The book celebrates owning skin transformation, not feeling guilty about fitting time in for yourself and also indulging in a one-of-a-kind bath with @Olay Ribbons. This is your last chance to enter to win a copy of the book, so make sure to visit bit.ly/SarahHyland11 by 5/31! #OlayPartner
La actriz es una de las estrellas de dicho programa de televisión que siempre se ha movido en medio de la polémica. Algunos atacan su cuerpo, sobre todo porque en ocasiones luce demasiado delgada, y otros también atacan su estilo. Sin embargo con el tiempo parece que la actriz ha logrado ignorar los ataques y desde hace algunos meses se mantiene firme en redes sociales compartiendo sobre su vida privada.
