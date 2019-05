Aprueban el medicamento más caro del mundo

Today, @US_FDA approved a gene therapy to treat children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the most severe form of SMA and a leading genetic cause of infant mortality. https://t.co/NBb0nu73MJ pic.twitter.com/QNRpa11sEb

— Dr. Ned Sharpless (@FDACommissioner) 24 de mayo de 2019