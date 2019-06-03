Exestrella porno revela su secreto que la llevaron a perder 88 libras en un año

Gran transformación la que ha tenido la exestrella porno Jenna Jameson, quien a través de Instagram ha compartido fotografías de su antes y después, luego de perder 88 libras (40 kilos) en tan solo un año; además de compartir con sus seguidores algunos de sus tips para bajar de peso.
Jameson, quien en su momento fue nombrada como “La Reina del Porno”, ha presumido de nueva cuenta su escultural figura tras someterse a una dieta cetogénica y en un post compartió todos los beneficios que tiene el llevar este tipo de alimentación.
After giving birth and trying to figure out how to delete my belly fat, I kept coming back to #keto 🥰 I knew this was the best way to get rid of my stubborn belly thickness. Seriously after 40, I felt like it was here to stay. Getting rid of sugar, processed foods and unneeded carbohydrates did the trick. If you’re struggling or just confused on how to start to get healthy, please look back at my past posts about my 90 lb weight loss over the past year! #beforeandafterweightloss #ketotransformation #ketoweightloss #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightloss #ketodiet #ketolifestyle
“Después de dar a luz y tratar de averiguar cómo deshacerme de la grasa de mi vientre, regresé a la dieta cetogénica. Sabía que esta era la mejor manera de deshacerme del obstinado grosor de mi vientre”, escribió Jenna en su publicación, junto con unas fotos de su antes y después de la transformación.
Jenna explicó que luego de cumplir 40 años, sintió la necesidad de transformarse y por ello es que llevó a cabo algunas modificaciones en su alimentación.
One of the benefits of being physically fit is getting dressed. There never seems to be a struggle anymore! I used to live in spandex, and that depressed me. Wearing denim was out of reach, unless the were @fashionnova 🤪 I vividly remember feeling depressed every time I needed to get myself dolled up to go out. Hence, why I was a hermit. I feel so energized and happy now and I LOVE looking cute even for little things like going to @costcodeals 🥰 I thought I’d share one of the many benefits of living a #ketolifestyle ♥️ what’s your favorite part? #keto #ketodiet #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlosstransformation #transformation #getfit #intermittentfasting
Lo primero que hizo fue renunciar al azúcar, a los alimentos procesados y a los carbohidratos que su cuerpo no necesita.
Otro de los secretos de Jenna para bajar de peso es que siempre prepara todos sus alimentos. Y también, esta actriz XXX resaltó que su cambio se ha logrado, en gran parte, a su rutina de ejercicio, la cual nada tiene que ver con estar horas y horas en el gimnasio.
“Me siento rara cuando la gente me pregunta mi rutina de ejercicios. Siento que no creerán que perdí todo este peso solo con dieta, pero es la verdad. Desearía ser ávida del gimnasio, pero no lo soy. Desprecio el gimnasio”, indicó Jameson, quien considera que el haber sido bailarina ayudó para que luego de hacer la dieta cetogénica, sus músculos volvieran a aparecer.
Here goes nothing. #motivationmonday UUUGH. I didn’t want to post this before picture. But once I mulled it over in my mind, I realized how important normalizing women’s true bodies is. This is normal. This is beautiful. My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to “skinniness” was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy. So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs and was starving myself… I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue. I’m now a healthy size 4 and can keep up with my kids. Hallelujah! So remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren’t just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health. This is a years worth of recalibration and focus. So in closing, remember how important your precious health is… don’t stress on what is staring back at you in that mirror. #ketotransformation #ketodiet #beforeandafterweightloss #cellulite #keto #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #intermittentfasting
“Mi pérdida de peso nunca fue acerca de complacer a la sociedad. La de ustedes tampoco debería serla. Es acerca de salud, es acerca de estar con nuestros hijos, es acerca de la longevidad. Así que sigan sexys pero ¡luchen por la salud!”, aseguró esta famosa del mundo del porno.
Now that my three stepsons are here for the next few months, it’s so important I focus and keep on track. Preparing meals for kids while avoiding excessive carbs isn’t easy. So I make sure I make meals that we all can enjoy together, while the carbs are easily subtracted for me! I love making spaghetti bolognese for them, and I just eat mine with zucchini noodles! Also I will roast chicken or brisket with potatoes and I’ll forgo the spuds. Moral of this post is, being a #keto mom is quite doable! Make sure you keep up with my stories to see my amazing boys from Israel 🇮🇱 #beforeandafterweightloss #momlife #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #ketotransformation #ketodiet #ketosis #intermittentfasting #ketomom