Virpi Mikkonen publicó cuatro libros en dos años con recetas variadas que no incluían ningún producto de origen animal. Se convirtió en todo un éxito en Instagram, donde tiene 165,000 seguidores. Pero en febrero de 2018 una erupción en su rostro y una gripe imposible de curar encendieron los focos de alarma para esta mujer radicada en Finlandia que abanderaba una dieta “limpia”.
La blogger vegana volvió a comer carne porque su dieta de plantas le provocó la menopausia a los 38 años de edad, bastante temprano para una chica que hacía ejercicio y que, aparentemente, llevaba una dieta muy saludable: cero glúten, cero lácteos, cero carne y cero azúcar refinada.
Mikkonen, conocida en Instagram como Vanelja, se convirtió en una figura inspiracional de la dieta crudivegana tan de moda en estos días, pero el diagnóstico de un especialista en medicina china al que acudió cuando notó que sus periodos menstruales desaparecieron, fue determinante: Vanelja comía demasiados alimentos crudos y necesitaba algunos nutrientes de origen animal.
Los análisis de laboratorio confirmaron el desequilibrio: sus niveles de hormona estimulante de folículo (FSH) se habían disparado hasta alcanzar los niveles que tienen las mujeres menopáusicas, lo que provocó la desaparición de sus periodos menstruales y los episodios de bochorno que Virpi sufría a los 38 años. Adicionalment,e sus uñas se desmoronaban y se sentía ligeramente deprimida.
View this post on Instagram
Avocado Goddess Burgers playing as Easter eggs. 🥑🐣🌿 Get the recipe below. ⤵︎ This photo of mine have recieved so many shares these last few days that I though to reshare it myself too and remind of this fun & tasty recipe. I hadn’t even realised it, before people started sharing it again now that this is actually a pretty brilliant add to the Easter table. Thanks for the enlightenment, folks. Enjoy & Have the comfiest Easter! #vanelja ✨ Vanelja’s Avocado Goddess Burgers ✨ Makes 4 ✨ 4 ripe but firm avocados herbs 4 pineapple slices organic mayo/ vegan mayo fresh coriander salad leaves ✨ Veggie burgers: Preparation time 25 min Approximately 10 pcs 2 dl sun-dried tomatoes 1 dl sunflower seeds 1 dl cashew nuts (or for example hazelnuts or seeds) 1 red onion 1 tbsp Tamari sauce pinch of sea salt black pepper + any other spices to your liking ✨ Heat the oven to 200 Celsius degrees. Rinse the sundried tomatoes and place them into a blender or a mixer. Add seeds, nuts and mix to a flour type crumb. If your blender is very small do this in two batches. Transfer mix to a bowl. Chop in the onion. Add soy sauce and spices. Taste and add any spices to your preference. Shape to about 10 small burger patties to a baking sheet lined tray. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Store in the fridge and use within a week. Use for example with avocado buns which you prepare by cutting an avocado in half, removing the skin and stone and filling the avocado burger with a salad leave, veggie patty, mayo (vegan, if you like), pineapple slice and fresh coriander. Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top and enjoy!
La blogger no tuvo más remedio que ir incorporando a su dieta alimentos de origen animal, mismos que no consumía hacía 15 años. Mientras cuando era vegana su desayuno consistía en un jugo de apio, pepino, hinojo y perejil, hoy su primer comida del día incluye huevos, y para el almuerzo consume pollo o albóndigas.
Y aunque ya pasó un año de que la ex vegana comenzó a cambiar su alimentación, no lo ha asumido públicamente en sus redes por miedo al escarnio de su gran comunidad de seguidores. “Los veganos pueden ser realmente críticos”, le dio al Daily Mail.
View this post on Instagram
Do you know what truly motivates you? (✨COACHING GIVEAWAY! ⤵︎) Because only through pure motivation can you reach those high vibes that lead to mastery. The most important thing when searching your dream job is to find out what drives you at work and in everyday life – what kind of moments you want and need in your days for you to be truly happy. I’m doing a super inspiring collab with Minjon @minjonit , a Helsinki-based recruiting company which helps jobseekers to find jobs that motivate them and companies to find motivated workers. They use this special motivation test that is used to create a motivational profile, which is a unique map of seeker’s own motivation sources. If you ask me this kind of test should be done already in high school to every single student. Because a fancy title or a job that sounds trendy or cool doesn’t mean a thing if the everyday work makes your soul shrink. I had the opportunity to do Minjon’s motivation test and it was interesting to see how strongly the results resonated with the work I’m now doing as an entrepreneur. But also how I could finetune my work. The motivational profile & report is detailed and 32 pages long, but it showed for example that I’m much more sensitive to the aesthetics of my environment than the average people, so it’s important for my actual wellbeing that my surroundings and things I do please my eye. It also showed that I have a strong desire to make an impact and that I’m not a fan of adapting to rules & schedules, especially created by someone else. Too much social interactions drain me and I’m at my best when my calendar gives me room to breathe and when I can improvise and be spontaneous. Ok, I know it’s always the most boring thing to read someone else’s test results (and so fun to share our owns, ha), so I’ll give you now a chance to find out your own motivational factors: I’m happy to give away a job search & motivational coaching package to some of you by Minjon where you get your own motivational profile & coaching about your motivational factors and what kind of jobs would be suitable for you. Drop me a comment here before WED 23rd and you’re in! 👍🏽✨ #vanelja #dreamjob #ad #oneinaminjon
El veganismo “no funciona para todos. No me funcionó a mí. El problema no era ser vegana en sí; era la dieta vegana y mi estilo de vida estresante. Trabajaba mucho, había producido cuatro libros en dos años. Fue loco. No es de extrañar que me hubiera quemado”, le dijo a la publicación. “Algunas personas necesitan productos de origen animal para que estén sanos. Ninguna dieta va a ser adecuada para todos”, añadió.
El caso de Vanelja se suma a una lista de celebridades de redes sociales que han abandonado el veganismo por razones de salud, entre ellos la latina Yovana Mendoza, conocida como Rawvana, quien tuvo que confesar que ya no era vegana luego de que fue captada en un video comiendo pescado; o Tim Shieff, conocido como “el príncipe vegano”, quien dejó de serlo porque sufría problemas articulares, fatiga crónica y depresión como consecuencia de su régimen alimenticio.