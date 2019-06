Un suplemento que no deberían tomar las embarazadas

#FDA is warning consumers about safety concerns with vinpocetine, an ingredient found in some dietary supplements. FDA data, along with a report issued by the National Toxicology Program ( #NTP), found it can potentially cause a miscarriage or negatively impact fetal development. pic.twitter.com/Yc8vvHdmgB

