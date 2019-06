Jóvenes están acudiendo a Chernobyl para tomarse fotos y generan polémica en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Since the new series on the disaster, a lot of people are talking about Chernobyl. This picture is my dosimeter in Pripyat, the “city of the future”, built to accommodate the power plant workers. It’s inside the 10km exclusion zone, the inner circle around the exploded reactor and it was affected far worse than Chernobyl city, which is only in the 30km zone. People are now living in Chernobyl city -self-settlers and power plant workers. The workers have strictly controlled times for living and working in the zone. All things considered, it’s relatively safe to live and work and visit in parts of the zone. The self-settlers are generally elderly and those who believe in the radiation know that old age will get them before radiation-related cancers. The workers have strictly controlled shifts. Their job is to decommission the power plant – dismantle the surviving reactors, make the area safe and clean and look after the remains of reactor four, which is being decommissioned by robots underneath the New Safe Confinement. I didn’t know much about Chernobyl before my visit, except that I’d been watching the construction of the NSC via Wikipedia for years. Now I know more than I’d imagined about the insides of nuclear reactors and what can go wrong with them. iamapolarbear.com #travel #ukraine #chernobyl #chornobyl #pripyat #exclusionzone #dosimeter #ghosttown #radiation #disaster #nucleardisaster