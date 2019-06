Kris Jenner presume la sensual belleza de Kim Kardashian, en ropa interior, en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Kim’s new body foundation and body shimmer launch on June 21! @kkwbeauty @kimkardashian #proudmama #Repost @kkwbeauty ・・・ @kimkardashian wears the brand new #KKWBEAUTY Skin Perfecting Body Foundation in Tan, Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Gold and Loose Shimmer Powder in Gold. Launching on 06.21.19 at 12PM PST on KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY Photo by Vanessa Beecroft