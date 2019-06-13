Como Emily Ratajkowski, Myrka Dellanos también muestra su encanto con los pantalones rotos

View this post on Instagram

Embrace all that is around you and everything that is your life. . Don’t compare yourself to others. It’s your journey and yours alone. Don’t allow others’ criticism or opinion dull the voice of God that whispers “I love you no matter what!” and “you are destined for greatness!” . Please remember “greatness” is not in the worlds eyes but your loved ones. . Greatness doesn’t mean awards, commendations and riches. . I’ve always known true greatness comes from loving and being loved. . Keep it all in perspective because this life is but a breath! Gone in a heartbeat!