Como Emily Ratajkowski, Myrka Dellanos también muestra su encanto con los pantalones rotos

Emily Ratajkowski es candela y logra elevar la temperatura de las redes sociales con lo que sea que se ponga o se quite. Pero en esta semana fueron sus descarados hoyos en los jeans los que alteraron la paz de muchos, sobre todo porque la modelo dejó ver de más, como ya es su costumbre. Y hoy Myrka Dellanos demuestra que ella también siente atracción por este tipo de prendas.
La ex estrella de Primer Impacto apareció hoy en Instagram luciendo un para de jeans rotos. Y aunque su prenda no es del todo tan atrevida, pero sí entallada, como la de Emily Ratajkowski, es evidente que a la mamá de Alexa Dellanos también le gusta lucir sexy y juvenil.
Embrace all that is around you and everything that is your life. . Don’t compare yourself to others. It’s your journey and yours alone. Don’t allow others’ criticism or opinion dull the voice of God that whispers “I love you no matter what!” and “you are destined for greatness!” . Please remember “greatness” is not in the worlds eyes but your loved ones. . Greatness doesn’t mean awards, commendations and riches. . I’ve always known true greatness comes from loving and being loved. . Keep it all in perspective because this life is but a breath! Gone in a heartbeat!
Pocos creerían que la conductora de televisión tiene 54 años de edad con tan solo verla. Sobre todo porque su rostro siempre luce brillante y delicado, sus curvas están de primer impacto y su look siempre es bastante jovial y juvenil.
My go to for spring and summer is Jeans (@royaltyforme) and a white top! Always works and I don’t have to think much! 💙 More pics in my STORY ⬆️ . You are always asking about my jeans and these are my FAVORITE! Stretchy and the fit is perfect for our curves! Cinches the waist and lifts everything! Go to my Story to see the direct link and get a huge discount using MYRKA30 from @royaltyforme 💙 Style: WP5087 . Unos jeans y una blusa blanca es mi outfit favorito para esta temporada y tan fácil! 💙 Pero los jeans tienen que quedarte Perfectos y estos son mis favoritos! Créanme que he probado muuuuuuchos! Estos jeans tienen stretch y además levantan todo! Jajaja! Ve a mi Story si quieres ver el link directo y recibir un descuento especial! . #Royaltyforme #bestjeans #jeansforcurvea #Liftthebooty
Incluso al lado de su hija Alexa Dellanos, Myrka se ve bastante joven para su edad.
Happy birthday to the sweetest, smartest and most beautiful mommy! Our bond is unbreakable and I am so proud to be yours. 💕 Thank you for your unconditional love and for raising me to be an independent, confident woman like you. I love you more than you could ever know! Cheers to many more birthdays together. 🥂