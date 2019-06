Foto de Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson Berríos sin maquillaje gana popularidad en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

I used to hate my freckles I mean HATE. I remember when I was like 8 years old I asked my mom if I could somehow take them away and she said to me "Those aren't freckles Madi! Those are kisses from angels. Why would you wipe their kisses away?" And ever since I loved my freckles 💕 lol to this day I still wish to believe that's true 😩😂