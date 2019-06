Ponen a la venta la Ferrari que usó Schumacher para ganar su quinto título

View this post on Instagram

One of the most iconic and most dominant Formula 1® racing cars in history is coming to our sale at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, in partnership with @f1! . Michael Schumacher's Championship-winning 2002 Ferrari F2002 is set to headline RM Sotheby's first Abu Dhabi sale @ymcofficial on 30 November. . Embodying @scuderiaferrari and Schumacher's golden era as reigning champions, the @Ferrari F2002, chassis no. 219, was a pivotal piece of machinery in the 2002 F1 season. In the hands of Schumacher it was victorious in three Grand Prix events in 2002, at Imola, Zeltweg, and Magny Cours, the last of which would secure Schumacher his 5th Drivers' World Championship title; with six races remaining in the season it remains the shortest time in which a World Drivers' Title has ever been clinched. . Ferrari also secured the Constructors' Championship title that year, with the F2002 seeing further podium finishes. . A percentage of proceeds from the sale of the F2002 will be donated to @keepfighting, founded by Michael Schumacher's family.