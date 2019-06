Eva Longoria festeja el bautizo de su bebé con tierna foto

View this post on Instagram

When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! 😩 this past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby! 🎂🎂🎂