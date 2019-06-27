Debía perder 40 kilos para usar el vestido de novia de sus sueños; su transformación es impactante

Qué mujer no quiere lucir perfecta el día de su boda, absolutamente todas; esto implica para muchas mujeres meses de sacrificio y cambios de hábitos para llegar ese día al altar como siempre lo habían soñado.
Eso fue lo que le ocurrió a una joven novia originaria de Reino Unido llamada Sophie Matheson, quien en diciembre de 2018 su novio le pidió matrimonio, propuesta que ella aceptó sin dudarlo ni un solo momento.
En ese momento, Sophie pesaba 101 kilos, hecho que comenzó a generarle mucho estrés, ya que ella deseaba poder ponerse un vestido de novia hermoso, el cual ya había visto hace algún tiempo, que la hiciera verse bien en las fotografías de ese día tan especial en su vida.
“Estaba ansiosa por cómo saldrían las fotos, cómo me vería y cómo me sentiría con mi vestido y lo que los demás pensarían de mí. Supe que tenía que hacer algo para lograr un cambio positivo”, comentó la joven en entrevista a Daily Mail.
Matheson, quien es maestra de primaria, sabía que para poder ponerse el vestido que tanto le gustó debía perder prácticamente la mitad de su peso. Ante dicha situación, decidió contratar los servicios de un entrenador personal, quien en tan solo 4 meses, con ayuda de un plan de alimentación y de ejercicio, logró que bajar 40 kilos.
#transformationtuesday On the left I’m 16 stone & size 20 Miserable and full of self hate 😥 On the right I’m 11 stone 1lb (I need to lose 6lb to get back to this and this is the motivation I need!) I’m happier and healthier 😃 Next challenge = 1 stone off by Xmas for our honeymoon! Then it’ll be straight into my January target. Let’s do this 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 I couldn’t have ever done this transition with my PT Luke Hewitt and I will be forever thankful and grateful to have him by my side supporting me and training me 💪🏼 I’ve just upped my sessions so I’m now going 3 times a week as I know it’ll make such a difference 🔥 yes I know it’ll hurt 😂 #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #gymlife #gymphotography #fitnessjourney #gymshark #losinginches
#weddingwednesday WARNING THIS IS A PUBLIC SOPPY POST ⚠️ I LOVE this photo from our wedding day 💕 My mum and dad are so proud too! I’m so proud I married my best friend and soulmate 💕 I am honestly so lucky! I’m an absolute nightmare stressing over silly things, being untidy, emotionally unstable, spending too much money and he hugs me kisses me and helps me through sorting out my mess ❤️ I would be lost without my man 💖 #transformation #weddingdress #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weddingspam #chapperstomathers #husbandandwife #kissthebride #love #wedding
Sophie se sintió tan bien consigo misma que decidió abrir una cuenta en Instagram en donde comparte con todos los usuarios de la red social sus avances, así como algunos consejos para personas que también se encuentran en pleno proceso de transformación.
#mondaymotivation✨ This week my motivation is me 🙊 I’ve been out of training following surgery for 10 weeks now 😱 since my last photo shoot (on the right) 4 months ago I’ve put on 23lbs. I’m also now heavier than my first photoshoot. I’m finding not going to the gym so hard my stress levels are higher, I’m tired, I’m falling back into the self hate and feeling useless. I can’t wait to go back to training with @hewitt.luke @jvh_fitness1 and @connor_l_day so I can go back to the happy and more confident Sophie in both of these two pictures ☺️ #missingthegym #recovery #surgerycomplications #breastaugmentation #harleyandme #weightlossjourney #setback
Lo más importante es que ella logró la meta de verse como siempre quiso el día de su boda. Pese a haber alcanzado el objetivo, su lucha por mantenerse en su peso continúa, pues ahora se siente más segura y feliz que nunca.