Inmigrantes detenidos beben agua de llave pegada al inodoro, acusa Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Here’s another photo from inside taken by @JoaquinCastrotx, where we’re trying to comfort women trapped in cells.

This woman was telling me about her daughters who were taken from her – she doesn’t know where they’ve taken them.

We held & listened to them. They were distraught. pic.twitter.com/ca1GwKfDfU

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019