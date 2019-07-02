La emotiva carta que Chiquis Rivera le dedicó a su mamá en su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

… and just like that you continue to surprise me, and bless my life some way, some how. Momma, happy 50th birthday!!!!! There’s no denying it, you’re the hottest 50 year old woman I’ve seen! 😍 Today I celebrate YOU, your life, your legacy and the imprint you left on this Earth. Thank you for all you continue to do… even though they can’t see you, I do. I see you in my siblings … in the sunrise, when the sun sets… but more than anything I feel you in those quiet moments when no one is around and I’m alone with my thoughts trying to figure out my life, you’re there to remind me of the woman you raised me to be… and that I should not fear. So I don’t! And I won’t, because I have you and everything you taught me. @jennirivera #HappyBeeDayMomma #Jenni841