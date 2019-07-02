La emotiva carta que Chiquis Rivera le dedicó a su mamá en su cumpleaños

Después de casarse con Lorenzo Méndez, Chiquis Rivera se ha puesto a reflexionar sobre su madre Jenni Rivera. El martes 2 de julio, “La Diva de la Banda” estaría celebrando su cumpleaños número 50.
Para marcar la gran fecha, los hijos de la fallecida cantante lanzaron una canción inédita así como un video musical en donde todos participan. Chiquis también se tomó unos minutos para dedicarle unas emotivas palabras en Instagram que te llegan al corazón.
“Y solo así me continuas sorprendiendo y bendiciendo mi vida de alguna manera. Mamá, feliz cumpleaños 50”, escribió en la red social.
“No hay como negarlo, eres la mujer cincuentona más caliente que he visto. Hoy te celebro a ti, tu vida, tu legado y la huella que dejaste en la Tierra. Gracias por todo lo que continúas haciendo no te puedan ver, yo sí. Yo te veo en mis hermanos en el amanecer, cuando se pone el sol, pero más que nada, te siento en esos momentos de silencio cuando no hay nadie a mi alrededor y estoy sola con mis pensamientos intentando solucionar mi vida. Tú estás ahí para recordarme de la mujer que criaste y que no debo de temer. Así es que no [le temo] y no lo haré porque te tengo a ti y todo lo que me enseñaste”, continuó.
… and just like that you continue to surprise me, and bless my life some way, some how. Momma, happy 50th birthday!!!!! There’s no denying it, you’re the hottest 50 year old woman I’ve seen! 😍 Today I celebrate YOU, your life, your legacy and the imprint you left on this Earth. Thank you for all you continue to do… even though they can’t see you, I do. I see you in my siblings … in the sunrise, when the sun sets… but more than anything I feel you in those quiet moments when no one is around and I’m alone with my thoughts trying to figure out my life, you’re there to remind me of the woman you raised me to be… and that I should not fear. So I don’t! And I won’t, because I have you and everything you taught me. @jennirivera #HappyBeeDayMomma #Jenni841
