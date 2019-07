Las sexys fotos de Jailyne Ojeda en traje de baño para celebrar el 4 de julio

View this post on Instagram

The reason I always reply with “ I love you” or a kissy face to someone who’s being hateful and rude towards me is simply because they’re the ones who need the most love. Those who hate others with out knowing them are people who are very hurt and feel the need to attack others who are happy so that they can suffer just like them.. I respond with love instead of hate because you can’t chase out darkness with darkness you need light to chase out the darkness and I like to be the light 💡 #happy4th @shopmisslola