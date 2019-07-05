Ireland Baldwin se desnudó sin censura en Instagram

Ireland Baldwin, joven modelo y actriz de 23 años de edad, sorprendió a sus seguidores y familiares en su cuenta de Instagram al desnudar todo su cuerpo en esta red social.
El desnudo integral de Ireland es completamente de frente, y pese a todo lo que revela la red social no ha bloqueado ni la imagen o la cuenta de la hija de Alec Baldwin y Kim Basinger.
View this post on Instagram
yoooo!!! love your body. respect your body. stop spending your money on juul pods. spend it on vitamins and veggies. get your titties checked. get active. get vitamin d. breathe fresh air. be happy. laugh it all off. spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it.
La fotografía fue compartida el día de ayer -cuatro de julio- y de fondo aparece el mar. Y junto a la estampa compartió un mensaje en el que llamaba a sus seguidores a cuidarse comiendo sano, cuidando su cuerpo. Ireland también les pide que disfruten de los momentos rodeándose de gente que además valga la pena y los haga felices.