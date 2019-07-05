Ireland Baldwin se desnudó sin censura en Instagram

La hija de Alec Baldwin y Kim Basinger posó totalmente de frente para la cámara
Ireland Baldwin
Foto: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Por: Redacción

Ireland Baldwin, joven modelo y actriz de 23 años de edad, sorprendió a sus seguidores y familiares en su cuenta de Instagram al desnudar todo su cuerpo en esta red social.

El desnudo integral de Ireland es completamente de frente, y pese a todo lo que revela la red social no ha bloqueado ni la imagen o la cuenta de la hija de Alec Baldwin y Kim Basinger.

La fotografía fue compartida el día de ayer -cuatro de julio- y de fondo aparece el mar. Y junto a la estampa compartió un mensaje en el que llamaba a sus seguidores a cuidarse comiendo sano, cuidando su cuerpo. Ireland también les pide que disfruten de los momentos rodeándose de gente que  además valga la pena y los haga felices.

