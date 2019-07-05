Quiso ser bombero y sufrió discriminación de parte de sus compañeros; hoy varios viven gracias a ella

View this post on Instagram

UNIFORMED TRANSFORMATION POST: looking over at that other girl like bissssh 👀 who are you – On the left I was a pretty new paramedic still, I didn’t make it a priority to meal prep for shifts or hit the gym when I got off & as you can see, I can’t even fill out an XS shirt or my size 0 work pants. – Fast forward a few years to the right. I now: 👩🏻‍🚒 Meal prep for shifts: breakfast, lunch, & dinner 👩🏻‍🚒 Pre-plan my entire week & schedule rest days and workout days 👩🏻‍🚒 Carry snacks like protein bars, nuts, bananas, yogurt, jerky, rice cakes, etc with me 👩🏻‍🚒 Carry a large water bottle to make sure I’m still drinking water all day & hydrating 👩🏻‍🚒 Tote my @1upnutrition supplements with me to work so I’m still getting greens, protein, BCAAs, etc even when I don’t have time to eat 👩🏻‍🚒 Going to bed earlier and getting quality sleep 👩🏻‍🚒 Focusing on heavy lifts and proper form while implementing progressive overload – 💕 Hope this helps someone out there. I know what it’s like to be called “too weak, too thin, too small, not good enough, and not strong enough.” Anything is capable, you just have to implement the right tools, discipline, & patience. . . . . . #paramedic #transformation #monday #firefighter #firefighterfitness #fitfirefighter #womeninuniform #weightgain #glowup #fitnessjourney #gainingweightiscool #notyourtypical #nineline #discipline #integrity #firedept #consistency #fitfam #femalefirefighter #thinredline #strongaf #strongnotskinny