Quiso ser bombero y sufrió discriminación de parte de sus compañeros; hoy varios viven gracias a ella

Una mujer de Kalispell, Montana, llamada Presley Pritchard sufrió en carne propia la misoginia, sexismo y machismo que aún imperan en determinados trabajos u oficios, a pesar de que vivamos en pleno siglo XXI.
Presley, quien actualmente tiene 24 años, confesó en entrevista para Daily Mail que cuando tenía 16 sintió un enorme deseo de convertirse en paramédico; sin embargo, 3 años después, su vida dio un giro radical, ya que decidió unirse al cuerpo de bomberos de su localidad, lo cual resultó ser un verdadero infierno.
UNIFORMED TRANSFORMATION POST: looking over at that other girl like bissssh 👀 who are you – On the left I was a pretty new paramedic still, I didn’t make it a priority to meal prep for shifts or hit the gym when I got off & as you can see, I can’t even fill out an XS shirt or my size 0 work pants. – Fast forward a few years to the right. I now: 👩🏻🚒 Meal prep for shifts: breakfast, lunch, & dinner 👩🏻🚒 Pre-plan my entire week & schedule rest days and workout days 👩🏻🚒 Carry snacks like protein bars, nuts, bananas, yogurt, jerky, rice cakes, etc with me 👩🏻🚒 Carry a large water bottle to make sure I’m still drinking water all day & hydrating 👩🏻🚒 Tote my @1upnutrition supplements with me to work so I’m still getting greens, protein, BCAAs, etc even when I don’t have time to eat 👩🏻🚒 Going to bed earlier and getting quality sleep 👩🏻🚒 Focusing on heavy lifts and proper form while implementing progressive overload – 💕 Hope this helps someone out there. I know what it’s like to be called “too weak, too thin, too small, not good enough, and not strong enough.” Anything is capable, you just have to implement the right tools, discipline, & patience. . . . . . #paramedic #transformation #monday #firefighter #firefighterfitness #fitfirefighter #womeninuniform #weightgain #glowup #fitnessjourney #gainingweightiscool #notyourtypical #nineline #discipline #integrity #firedept #consistency #fitfam #femalefirefighter #thinredline #strongaf #strongnotskinny
Pritchard necesitaba un trabajo, ya que a los 18 años se convirtió en madre por primera vez. Esto provocó que perdiera un poco de masa muscular; además su complexión física era el de una mujer delgada y de estatura promedio, lo cual hizo que muchos de sus compañeros bomberos se burlaran de ella.
Where God guides, He provides. – ✨ I’m just in awe thinking about the past year; the good, the bad, the triumphs.. and the losses. By far my biggest lesson this year has been, “Don’t stress yourself out.” Things will fall into place. Hold on and keep the faith. Don’t allow yourself to become disheartened by the people that seem to keep moving ahead while you feel the most stagnant. There’s always going to be someone better, prettier, smarter, and stronger. Someone who gets the job you wanted or the spot on the team. You may just have to work a littler harder and a little longer than others. – Don’t use your energy to worry, use your energy to believe God has everything worked out. . . . . . #paramedic #firefighterfit #toughest #firefighter #firefighterfitness #fitfirefighter #womeninuniform #engine #thinredline #ladderco #firefighterlife #engineco #onshift #onduty #firefighterwomen #firedepartment #god #firefighterbrotherhood #femalefirefighter #thinredlinefamily #ninelineapparel #nineline
De hecho, en sus primeras semanas dando su servicio, varios colegas la humillaron asegurando que solo estaba ahí para poder conocer hombres y salir con ellos; incluso, algunos la tacharon de “débil”.
SWIPE• first photo was 2 years or so ago. Second photo was 2012!! I was just a baby, 19 years old 😭. I get messages on the daily from many of you, younger kids especially asking; What did I do to get to where I am? so I thought I’d share a bit. * VOLUNTEER: I knew from a young age I wanted to be in this field. I walked my butt down to the fire department & asked to volunteer. They didn’t have an explorer program for young kids at the time so we made one. Dedication will take you places. A “NO” is sometimes just a chance to prove yourself & start something great * CONSISTENCY: it’s easy for teenagers to be inconsistent. You need to SHOW UP and keep SHOWING UP. Prove you’re worthy. * STUDY: I carried my fire textbook with me everywhere. Took my EMT class as a junior in high school. I studied not only for high school, but for fire and EMT as well. * SPEAK UP: No one is going to wait for you to come to them with questions. You need to actively engage & insert yourself, prove you’re there for a reason. Put aside your pride. If you don’t know how to do something, ASK. * WORKOUT: Start now. Trust me, you’ll thank yourself later. This isn’t an easy job. * IGNORE HATERS: Seriously, if you’re female, you’re going to be sexually harassed, verbally harassed or looked at sideways when you say you want to be a firefighter. Or maybe you’re a super skinny guy. That’s just how it is. You aren’t going to change anyone’s minds by talking, actions prove better than words. Also, if you’re being sexually harassed, don’t let that shit go. Speak up. . . . . . #firefighter #firefighterworkouts #firefighting #bomberos #firefighterfitness #firefighterworkout #fitfirefighter #femalefirefighter #thinredline #fireexplorer #paramedic #medic #womeninuniform #mediclife #stationlife #nremt #firedepartment #feuerwehr #transformation #firstresponder #functionalfitness #dreams
Contrario a lo que pudieras pensar, Presley no se rindió y los comentarios sexistas de sus compañeros la motivaron para ser mejor. Se inscribió a un gimnasio y se entrenó en levantamiento de pesas; hoy en día es capaz de cargar más de 303 libras (137 kilos, aproximadamente).
Some late night booty work last night. Took my @1upnutrition sport amino in summer sunrise & killed this workout then slept like a baby 👶🏼 Save and bookmark! – 🌸 Barbell Squats: started out low & worked my way up, decreasing reps after each set – 135 for 15 – 185 for 12 – 225 for 8 – 245 for 3 – 275 for 2 🌸 Hack Squat 10 reps TUT• SS kettlebell sumos 20 reps: 4 sets 🌸 Landmine squats 10 reps w/ feet on plates SS landmine RDLs 15 reps to burn: 3-4 sets 🌸 Smith Machine Froggers: so hard to film but make sure you’re exploding to the top and squeezing 2 sec. Slow negative : 4×12-15 🌸 Finished with a burnout of banded kickbacks – Wearing @tilyoucollapse heart booty in electric blue releasing THIS FRIDAY 3/15 at 12 pm PST • code: Presleykp to save $$ . . . . . . #thinblueline #tilyoucollapse #tyc #legday #bootyworkout #squats #powerlifting #workhard #legworkout #liftheavy #weightlifting #muscles #girlswithmuscle #tattedchicks #tattoosleeve #girlswholift #fitmom #strongnotskinny #bodybuilding #athlete #gym #workout #fitmama #bodybuilder #fitlife
Su cambio físico y de personalidad motivaron a esta bombero a abrir una cuenta de Instagram, en donde comparte sus rutinas de ejercicio y experiencias de vida, pues quiere ser ejemplo para muchas chicas que han sido discriminadas por el simple hecho de ser mujeres.
“Ahora rescato de los incendios a aquellos hombres que no confiaban en mí”, comentó en la entrevista.
Your heart will always pursue what you treasure (Matthew 6:20) – Just a little reminder today, God put a passion in you, it’s your “calling.” Some of us are passionate about teaching, baking, writing, acting, music, sports, numbers, etc. We’ve each been given unique passions and gifts. – When God has selected you, it doesn’t matter who else has rejected or neglected you. god’s favor outweighs all opposition. – Fail your written test? Study & take it again. Fail your physical? Train hard & kill it next time Denied for a job? Apply and apply again – The season of waiting will be worth it. There is no dream too big for God to make a reality. Nothing can stand in the way of your calling God has on your life. Fall down 9 times, stand up 10. . . . . . #firefighter #firefighterworkouts #turnouts #firefighterfit #firefighterfitness #firefighterworkout #fitfirefighter #femalefirefighter #thinredline #fitfemalefirefighter #911 #fitforduty #womeninuniform #functionaltraining #firechick #seattlestairclimb #roadtostairclimb2019 #firedepartment #onduty #goals #fitnessmotivation #ladderco #functionalfitness
“Tengo muchas chicas enviándome mensajes, especialmente chicas guapas diciendo que todo el mundo dice que nunca lo lograrán”, indicó, asegurando que con sus fotos y mensajes pretende dar el mensaje de que no solo se trata de ser una mujer atractiva, sino que en esta vida hay que ser “fuerte y dura”.