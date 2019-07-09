Artista descubre a pareja teniendo sexo oral durante su concierto

Ya en ocasiones anteriores nos hemos enterado de personas que pierden la cordura o dimensión de encontrarse en un sitio público, como lo es un concierto masivo o un festival de música, quizá por el consumo excesivo de alcohol o de alguna otra sustancia prohibida, convirtiéndose así en noticia.
Eso fue lo que le ocurrió a una pareja que acudió al Roskilde Festival en Dinamarca, los cuales han sido tachados de exhibicionistas, luego de que uno de los músicos que se presentó en este lugar se dio cuenta de que estaban haciendo algo impropio mientras se presentaba su banda y sin importarles todas las personas que se encontraban a su alrededor.
Adam Darski, quien es líder de la banda de metal Behemoth, compartió en su perfil de Instagram un video que tomó justo cuando se encontraba arriba en el escenario y se percató que una pareja estaba practicando sexo oral mientras ellos se encontraban tocando.
Well, I’m no veteran but I’ve seen things. I’ve seen a lot… yesterday we wrapped up a festival season at the legendary Roskilde Festival in Denmark. The show was really good, pretty tight and with a passionate response from local viking squad. I’m happy to see ANY reaction to our music really. I’m good with anything but indifference. I’m ok with a lil dose of violence, people throwing pieces of their wardrobe, ppl flipping me off, bulling me, girls showing titties… it’s ALL good! But in my almost 30 year carieer I’ve NEVER seen a couple making out right in front of stage in the epicenter of the fuckin’ pit! Holy shit! Half naked lady was kneeling in front of half naked dude blowing him for good 5-10 minutes while he was raising fists and singing along to our love songs! How cool is that hm?!? It feels good to know that Behemoth is corrupting legions on soooo many levels! LOVE IS THE LAW, DEPRAVATION LEVEL PRO 😉 @devilutiondk
Darski escribió un mensaje describiendo la escena y aseguró que en 30 años de carrera nunca había sido testigo de algo así.