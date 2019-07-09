Artista descubre a pareja teniendo sexo oral durante su concierto

View this post on Instagram

Well, I’m no veteran but I’ve seen things. I’ve seen a lot… yesterday we wrapped up a festival season at the legendary Roskilde Festival in Denmark. The show was really good, pretty tight and with a passionate response from local viking squad. I’m happy to see ANY reaction to our music really. I’m good with anything but indifference. I’m ok with a lil dose of violence, people throwing pieces of their wardrobe, ppl flipping me off, bulling me, girls showing titties… it’s ALL good! But in my almost 30 year carieer I’ve NEVER seen a couple making out right in front of stage in the epicenter of the fuckin’ pit! Holy shit! Half naked lady was kneeling in front of half naked dude blowing him for good 5-10 minutes while he was raising fists and singing along to our love songs! How cool is that hm?!? It feels good to know that Behemoth is corrupting legions on soooo many levels! LOVE IS THE LAW, DEPRAVATION LEVEL PRO 😉 @devilutiondk