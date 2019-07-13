La hija del famoso actor Jorge Salinas, Gabriella Cataño-Salinas, incendió las pasarelas

La hija del protagonista de telenovelas modeló con un bikini nude
Gabriella Cataño-Salinas.
Foto: Captura de Instagram
Por: Redacción

Gabriella Cataño-Salinas es hija del reconocido actor mexicano Jorge Salinas y la actriz y modelo Adriana Cataño. 

Gabriella ha sido sensación en la pasarela y así lo ha reconocido el público y los medios de comunicación en las redes sociales. El desfile en el que participó fue de ropa de baño y así la ha felicitado su mamá en las redes sociales:

“Sigue brillando HIJA preciosa @gabriellacatano Eres un ÉXITO y un gran ejemplo de perseverancia y superación! Todo te lo has ganado por tu propio esfuerzo!! Love you 😘 Estupendo desfile de @lilianamontoyaswim @swimmiami”.

La Hija de @adrianacatanoofficial y @salinasjorgemx deslumbra con cuerpazo en la pasarela.

Gabriella también ha hecho uso de las redes sociales para agradecer por esta experiencia profesional: “For 5 years I’ve been attending swim week dreaming of slaying the runway….Gracias @lilianamontoyaswim por creer en mi y ponerme en tu desfile este año✨ the bikinis were amazing and it was a DREAM ~ can’t wait to rock the runway again tonight with @kokoswimshow and enjoy the rest of #swimweek #followyourheart #artheartsfashion •”.

No cabe duda de que Adriana Cataño tiene mucho para sentirse orgullosa y feliz.

