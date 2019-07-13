La hija del famoso actor Jorge Salinas, Gabriella Cataño-Salinas, incendió las pasarelas

Gabriella Cataño-Salinas es hija del reconocido actor mexicano Jorge Salinas y la actriz y modelo Adriana Cataño.
Gabriella ha sido sensación en la pasarela y así lo ha reconocido el público y los medios de comunicación en las redes sociales. El desfile en el que participó fue de ropa de baño y así la ha felicitado su mamá en las redes sociales:
“Sigue brillando HIJA preciosa @gabriellacatano Eres un ÉXITO y un gran ejemplo de perseverancia y superación! Todo te lo has ganado por tu propio esfuerzo!! Love you 😘 Estupendo desfile de @lilianamontoyaswim @swimmiami”.
Gabriella también ha hecho uso de las redes sociales para agradecer por esta experiencia profesional: “For 5 years I’ve been attending swim week dreaming of slaying the runway….Gracias @lilianamontoyaswim por creer en mi y ponerme en tu desfile este año✨ the bikinis were amazing and it was a DREAM ~ can’t wait to rock the runway again tonight with @kokoswimshow and enjoy the rest of #swimweek #followyourheart #artheartsfashion •”.
No cabe duda de que Adriana Cataño tiene mucho para sentirse orgullosa y feliz.
Mama FELIZ ♥️ So proud of you @gabriellacatano 🙏🏽 #mamafeliz #happymom #miamiswimweek #latinas #colombianas #swimweek2019 #swimweekmiami #miamibeach #faena #miami #lascatano #motherdaughter We love you @emiliouribebeauty ♥️ Love my outfit, bag & earrings from @reveal_boutique Photos by @soledadramon7