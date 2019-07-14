Muere la youtuber inglesa Emily Hartridge mientras manejaba un monopatín eléctrico

Emily Hartridge, una inglesa conocida a nivel mundial por su fama en su canal de YouTube, murió el viernes pasado y se convirtió en la primera víctima mortal en un accidente con monopatín eléctrico en el barrio londinense de Battersea, en el Reino Unido. El accidente volvió a abrir la discusión sobre estos vehículos.
“Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos están esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y ha fallecido“, así lo confirmó su familia a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Hartridge, de 35 años, era famosa por sus consejos de salud física y sus trabajos sobre salud mental. Ayer, sus fans esperaban verla en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental donde la youtuber iba a dar una charla, pero fueron sorprendidos por la noticia de su muerte.
La Policía, siguiendo su política habitual, no ha confirmado la identidad de la víctima y ha informado únicamente de una víctima de unos 30 años cuya muerte se certificó en el lugar del accidente.
A través de su cuenta de Youtube y de Instagram, Emily discutía temas sobre amor, género, sexo y vida y por lo general compartía sus experiencias personales.
REASONS I STAYED ALIVE ❤️ • 🌟I knew deep down things would change 🌟The moments of clarity I got through exercise 🌟Because of all my loved ones who supported me through that time 🌟By openly speaking about my struggles and connecting with people who had been through the exact same 🌟By knowing I hadn’t been like that forever so the old ‘me’ was still there underneath all that 🌟Because of the sadness my family & friends would have gone through if I had given up 🌟By reading about mental health and educating myself about exactly what anxiety is, so by understanding it my fear of it was reduced 🌟Not being able to see my niece and nephew again 🌟Because I could never get that rescue dog I have always dreamed of 🌟Knowing that my struggles were making me stronger 🌟Knowing that I was loved • As long as your heart is beating, there is hope 🙏 • What are some of your reasons? 🤔 • Pic by the wonderful @jacob_hazell 📸 Wearing @gymshark 💪🏻 __________________________________________ #mentalhealth #anxiety #depression #help #mentalhealthawareness #love #recovery #family #support #advice #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #beautiful #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi #abs #strong
Vegana, “fitfluencer” y defensora de los animales, Hartridge usualmente hacía posteos en referencia a la alimentación saludable y el ejercicio. En su vida diaria, además de youtuber, era entrenadora física. “En apoyo de la” Semana Mundial Sin Carne “que comienza HOY, insto a todos mis seguidores a que eliminen la carne de su dieta durante los próximos 7 días“, publicó el 17 de junio pasado.
#𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗠𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗚 (AD) – 'In support of ‘World Meat Free Week' which starts TODAY, I am urging all my followers to remove meat from their diet for the next 7 days 🐷🐮❌ – As most of you know, I don't eat meat or dairy so I am of course a huge supporter of the #lessmeatmoreveg campaign. As we all know, the world we are currently inhabiting is at crisis point and I don't know about you but that is something I deeply care about 🙋🏻♀️ – The Arctic Ocean is expected to become ice free before mid century. We will experience more droughts and heat waves, hurricanes will become stronger and more intense and the sea level is rising. And if this isn't bad enough, this is ALL driven by human activity 😤 – I know you think you are just 1 person but if everyone thought that, what kind of world would we be living in? The fact remains that avoiding meat and dairy is the single BIGGEST way to reduce your environment impact on the planet. It is far bigger than cutting down on flights or buying an electric car as they only cut greenhouse gas emissions 🤚🏽 – So for this week I am urging you to join me by avoiding ALL meat and dairy for just 7 days. Just give it a go and see how you get on, it’s only 7 days ☝🏼And please keep me updated 😁 – My 2 nominations to join me are @jacobhazell and @indijaanderson…….let’s do this guys 👊🏻 – Please hashtag #lessmeatmoreveg if you post about this and feel free to copy my pic, but I challenge you to use grapes instead of cabbages 🍇🤣 – P.S my eye is slowly getting better but the show must go on guys 👀 __________________________________________
La londinense había probado la fama como actriz y apareció en la corta serie de televisión “Sketch My Life” y en la serie “Oh S ** t I’m 30”.