“Undone” es uno de los lanzamientos estelares de Amazon Prime Video para este otoño

Para este otoño, la plataforma Amazon Prime Video cuenta con varios lanzamientos estelares, y uno de ellos es “Undone”, una serie de animación que lleva en los roles principales a Rosa Salazar (quien protagonizó la película “Alita: battle angel”) y Bob Odenkirk (conocido por la serie “Better call Saul”).
Official poster for the new adult animated series #Undone only on @amazonprimevideo starring yours truly, created and produced by the insane minds that brought you @bojackhorseman along with these talented motherfuckers: @hiskohulsing #katepurdy #raphaelbobwaksberg @goconstance #bobodenkirk @angeliquecabral @siddhu.boy @daveeddiggs @dontworryitssheila @jeannetripplehorn #johncorbett @kevinwbigley @eltexmex @tylerposey58 @nick_ferreiro @norahoppener @minnowmountain and so many more. This show is a masterpiece, the first of its kind, an intense process of live-action-turned-rotoscope animation projected onto thousands of oil paintings. This is a tale of loss and redemption, spirituality, family, and one woman’s journey through the cosmos reckoning with her the ability to understand it all (and it’s funny as hell). It has been a labor of love and I hope it tears you apart at the seams. #Undone
El personaje central es Alma (Salazar), una chica de 28 años que vive en San Antonio, Texas y que sufre un accidente en su auto. Poco después desarrolla una habilidad que le permite viajar en el tiempo, por lo que decide aprovecharla para investigar las causas de la muerte de su padre.
Con una técnica de postproducción basada en la rotoscopía (utilizada en películas como “Waking life” y “A scanner darkly”), esta serie de animación para adultos fue creada por Raphael Bob-Waksberg y Kate Purdy; los capítulos serán de media hora. El estreno de “Undone” en Amazon Prime Video será este otoño; aquí el teaser:
